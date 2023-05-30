Over 3,200 runners fill Big Spring Park for 43rd annual Cotton Row Run

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athletes and spectators converged on Big Spring Park Monday morning for the 43rd annual Cotton Row Run.

Over 3,200 runners joined the field for one of the top 5K and 10K Memorial Day running events in Alabama.

Racer Vicnte Rivera is a CW4 in the United States Army. He came decked out in patriotic colors and ran with an American flag for the entire 10K.

“America has given me everything I have,” Rivera said. “I’m very proud to carry this flag in every race that I run.”

Kenyan athletes Shadrack Keter and Lydia Njeri were the overall winners in the 10K. Keter was the overall male winner, clocking a finish time of 29.01. Njeri was the overall female winner, with a time of 33.56.

“It is my first time to be in the United States,” Njeri said. “It felt good to be in this race. I was happy to here.”

The Cotton Row Run is conducted by the Huntsville Track Club.

