Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Over 3,200 runners fill Big Spring Park for 43rd annual Cotton Row Run

The Cotton Row Run happened at Big Spring Park.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Athletes and spectators converged on Big Spring Park Monday morning for the 43rd annual Cotton Row Run.

Over 3,200 runners joined the field for one of the top 5K and 10K Memorial Day running events in Alabama.

Racer Vicnte Rivera is a CW4 in the United States Army. He came decked out in patriotic colors and ran with an American flag for the entire 10K.

“America has given me everything I have,” Rivera said. “I’m very proud to carry this flag in every race that I run.”

Kenyan athletes Shadrack Keter and Lydia Njeri were the overall winners in the 10K. Keter was the overall male winner, clocking a finish time of 29.01. Njeri was the overall female winner, with a time of 33.56.

“It is my first time to be in the United States,” Njeri said. “It felt good to be in this race. I was happy to here.”

The Cotton Row Run is conducted by the Huntsville Track Club.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Sara Franco Tapia.
Attorneys for Cullman Co. woman accused of murdering her two sons files motion

Latest News

The Cotton Row Run happened at Big Spring Park.
Runners gather for 43rd annual Cotton Row Run
Since being drafted, Joyce has played for the Rocket City Trash Pandas where he has made 27...
Angels call up Trash Pandas’ relief pitcher Ben Joyce
Para-Cycling World Cup underway in Huntsville
Para-Cycling World Cup underway in Huntsville
Rocket City Trash Pandas fall 5-4 to Chattanooga
Trash Pandas drop third straight