No injuries reported in fire on Blake Street in Huntsville

No injuries reported in fire on Blake Street in Huntsville.
No injuries reported in fire on Blake Street in Huntsville.(WAFF)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There were no injuries reported in a structure fire on Blake Street in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

According to an official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire started after an air compressor caught fire.

The fire started around 8:15.

