No injuries reported in fire on Blake Street in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There were no injuries reported in a structure fire on Blake Street in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

According to an official with Huntsville Fire and Rescue, the fire started after an air compressor caught fire.

The fire started around 8:15.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.