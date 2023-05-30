Deals
New recreational center coming soon to John Hunt Park

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Next year Joe Davis Stadium will have a big, new neighbor. City leaders are finalizing designs for a new recreation center that will be built right next to the stadium.

The 53,000-square foot facility will house 16 pickleball courts, four full size gymnasiums, plus a fitness center. Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett said that John Hunt Park is an asset and city leaders saw a need for a facility like this in the growing city.

“We think it will certainly be a great addition to John Hunt Park but also great for the quality of life for our citizens, for the people who live here,” Gossett said.

The facility will sit just north of Joe Davis Stadium on about 8.5 acres. Gossett said he hopes the center will be used heavily by the community, and open the city up to host new events.

“During the week or on the weekends our citizens can come out and have access to a quality facility but then if we want go out and host a large indoor volleyball tournament we could do that in this type of facility,” Gossett said.

The lot for the facility falls in city councilman Bill Kling’s district. He said the people of District 4 are excited for the new addition, and he thinks it speaks volumes that the city continues to provide resources as the area continues to grow.

“We’ve got soccer fields in that area that have been opened up, additionally Joe Davis Stadium has just opened within the last couple of weeks,” Kling said. “I just like the fact that here in the City of Huntsville we’ve got all of this booming area for recreation right in the heart of the city.”

Gossett said that they hope to break ground on the new facility by the end of the year. The project is expected to be completed next year.

