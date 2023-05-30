Man indicted for murder after 2021 wreck killed two people

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on May 19.

Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people in 2021. Arlene Velasquez and Hannah Parton were the two people killed in the wreck. Five others were injured in the crash.

According to online court documents, Stephens was indicted for two counts of murder and two counts of assault. On Oct. 31, 2022, Stephens waived his preliminary hearing which was scheduled for Nov. 2, 2022.

