Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Man indicted for murder after 2021 wreck killed two people

Jacob Stephens.
Jacob Stephens.(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on May 19.

Jacob Stephens was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-565 that killed two people in 2021. Arlene Velasquez and Hannah Parton were the two people killed in the wreck. Five others were injured in the crash.

According to online court documents, Stephens was indicted for two counts of murder and two counts of assault. On Oct. 31, 2022, Stephens waived his preliminary hearing which was scheduled for Nov. 2, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Sara Franco Tapia.
Attorneys for Cullman Co. woman accused of murdering her two sons files motion

Latest News

Children under the age of 18 will be able to receive free meals at summer learning sites and...
Huntsville City Schools summer food service program to start June 5
Druvante Trenain Love
2020 Huntsville murder suspect indicted by Madison Co. grand jury
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Hubert is accused of setting fire to 10 buildings in 2021.
Man accused of 2021 arson spree indicted by Madison Co. grand jury