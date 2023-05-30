Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was indicted by a Madison County grand jury for capital murder after a shooting in 2021 left one person dead in Huntsville.

According to online court documents, J. L. Banks entered a not guilty plea “by reason of mental disease or defect.” Banks also waived his arraignment.

Banks is being held without bond and prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in his case, according to online court documents. Banks was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation:

“The defendant shall undergo examination by a Certified Forensic Examiner appointed by the Alabama Department of Mental Health and Mental Retardation to conduct a clinical evaluation of the defendant’s competency to stand trial and mental state at the time of the alleged offense(s).”

Banks has a status call scheduled for Oct. 26 at 11:30 a.m.

