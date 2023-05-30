Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Man accused of 2021 arson spree indicted by Madison Co. grand jury

Hubert is accused of setting fire to 10 buildings in 2021.
Hubert is accused of setting fire to 10 buildings in 2021.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of going on an arson spree in 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury in Madison County.

Court records show Nicholas Hubert has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on 10 counts of arson or attempted arson from a spree in 2021.

Hubert is accused of setting 10 businesses on fire in September 2021. The 10 fires were started within a span of two-and-a-half hours. A Dollar General that was part of the arson was considered a total loss.

A pretrial hearing for Hubert is set for Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. and a jury trial is set for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Sara Franco Tapia.
Attorneys for Cullman Co. woman accused of murdering her two sons files motion

Latest News

Children under the age of 18 will be able to receive free meals at summer learning sites and...
Huntsville City Schools summer food service program to start June 5
Druvante Trenain Love
2020 Huntsville murder suspect indicted by Madison Co. grand jury
J. L. Banks.
Man indicted on capital murder charge for 2021 Huntsville shooting
Jacob Stephens.
Man indicted for murder after 2021 wreck killed two people