Man accused of 2021 arson spree indicted by Madison Co. grand jury

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of going on an arson spree in 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury in Madison County.

Court records show Nicholas Hubert has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on 10 counts of arson or attempted arson from a spree in 2021.

Hubert is accused of setting 10 businesses on fire in September 2021. The 10 fires were started within a span of two-and-a-half hours. A Dollar General that was part of the arson was considered a total loss.

A pretrial hearing for Hubert is set for Sept. 8 at 10:30 a.m. and a jury trial is set for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.

