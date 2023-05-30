Mainly sunny and warmer 80s with isolated afternoon storms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Tuesday morning. We are heading back to work after the holiday weekend with fair skies overhead and comfortable morning temps in the middle 50s, some areas of patchy fog will be expected for the morning commute to work.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for today with highs warming up a bit into the low to middle 80s, an east northeast breeze should keep humidity levels on the comfortable side. Isolated showers and storms will begin to develop into the later afternoon and early evening hours. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight with more patchy fog possible, lows will stay much warmer in the middle 60s.

Wednesday will bring in a few more clouds and more humidity as we are undergoing a pattern change, highs will be near average in the middle 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Some storms could be stronger with locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Thursday will be a humid day with highs in the middle to upper 80s, scattered storms are expected again during the afternoon.

Friday will be the first of several hotter days with highs approaching 90 degrees and high humidity. The heat and humidity will again favor scattered thunderstorm development for the afternoon and evening. The weekend is also looking hot at this point with highs staying near 90 degrees. Saturday and Sunday are trending a bit drier at this point with just isolated chances for rain showers and storms.

