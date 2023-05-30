Madison Co. grand jury indicts 2021 murder, burglary suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of shooting and killing another man in October 2021 has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury.

On Oct. 9, 2021, Devonte McCobbie turned himself in for a shooting that occurred on Lakefront Drive earlier that day. McCobbie was booked into the Madison County Jail on unrelated felony charges.

Police identified the victim of the shooting as Bryant McCray.

Court records show McCobbie was indicted by a Madison County grand jury on a murder charge for the shooting.

