Isolated storms through the evening. Warm temperatures overnight.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A few isolated storms during the evening hours. Overall coverage will be lacking, but any storm that does develop will produce heavy rainfall. Miss out on a storm, a few clouds and mild overnight. Mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny through noon, more in the way of clouds during the afternoon. Once again, isolated storms during the afternoon remain in the forecast. High temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday, both days will be warm and humid. High temps well into the 80s. Isolated storms both afternoons. Heavy rainfall possible.

Weekend, hot and humid. Upper 80s to 90° with a slight chance of a storm each day.

