Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Huntsville PD officers arrest man after shooting left 3 injured

Brian Smith, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Brian Smith, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department after a shooting left three people injured on May 24.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI). A third person arrived at Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brian Smith, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Smith was one of the people shot during the incident, but investigators determined he was shot by someone in self-defense. Smith was booked in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says

Latest News

Victim identified in Skyline shooting
The Cotton Row Run happened at Big Spring Park.
Over 3,200 runners fill Big Spring Park for 43rd annual Cotton Row Run
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
McCobbie was indicted by a Madison County grand jury for a murder charge.
Madison Co. grand jury indicts 2021 murder, burglary suspect