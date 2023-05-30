Huntsville PD officers arrest man after shooting left 3 injured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man was arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department after a shooting left three people injured on May 24.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Inc. (HEMSI). A third person arrived at Madison Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Brian Smith, 35, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Smith was one of the people shot during the incident, but investigators determined he was shot by someone in self-defense. Smith was booked in the Madison County Jail on Tuesday.

