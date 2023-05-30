Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Gov. Ivey sets time frame for execution of James Barber

Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.
Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey set the time frame for the execution of a Madison County man who was convicted in 2004 for murdering a 75-year-old woman.

A motion was filed by the State of Alabama on Feb. 24 to authorize the commissioner of the Department of Corrections to carry out James Barber’s sentence. The motion was granted by the Supreme Court of Alabama on May 3.

Alabama sets execution as state resumes lethal injections

Gov. Ivey sent a letter to Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner, John Hamm, on Tuesday to set the time frame for the execution:

“Dear Commissioner Hamm:

The Supreme Court of Alabama has entered an order authorizing you to carry out inmate James Barber’s sentence of death for the capital murder of Dorothy Epps. According to the Supreme Court’s order, the execution must occur within a time frame to be set by the governor to begin not less than 30 days from May 3, 2023, the date of the order.

Accordingly, I hereby set a thirty-hour time frame for the execution to occur beginning at 12 a.m. on Thursday, July, 20, 2023, and expiring at 6 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The order of the Supreme Court of Alabama, which I enclose with this letter, constitutes the death warrant.

Although I have no current plants to grant clemency in this case, I retain my authority under the Constitution of the State of Alabama to grant a reprieve or commutation, if necessary, at any time before the execution is carried out.

Barber was convicted of murdering Dottie Epps with a hammer in May 2001. He worked for Epps as a handyman before the murder.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says

Latest News

Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men convicted for Georgia shooting
New recreational center coming to John Hunt Park
New recreational center coming soon to John Hunt Park
New recreational center coming soon to John Hunt Park
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision