Athens family seeking justice for daughter killed in 2020 DUI crash

WAFF 48's Romario Gardner reporting
By Romario Gardner
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Nearly three years later, an Athens family is still demanding justice for their daughter who died in a crash.

On September 22, 2020, Allen Tucker said his world almost stopped when he received the call stating both of his daughters were involved in the crash.

His youngest daughter Abigail was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with unknown injuries, but his oldest, Elizabeth, was killed at the scene.

“It was like being put into a nightmare,” said Tucker, “All of a sudden the gravity of it kicks in. There was just nothing I could do for her at the time.”

Officers with Athens Police say then 43-year-old Tonyia Shepard was driving on U.S. Highway 31 at 71 MPH when she rear-ended the Tucker girls who were stopped for a red light at the intersection of Huntsville Browns Ferry Rd.

Shepard is charged with one count of Manslaughter and one count of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Abigail, who was injured in the crash, said it’s hard to remember everything that happened. But what she does remember, is her love for her big sister.

“We were really different in age,” said Abigail, “She was seven years older than me so we didn’t get along for a while but I was really glad I had her.”

Shepard was placed in the Limestone County Jail and her case still remains to be heard, almost 3 years later.

“We need to get past a milestone in this case,” said Allen, “Which is now carrying on for over two years and eight months on a cut-and-dry DUI charge.”

Allen said Elizabeth had dreams of becoming a teacher. Her mother, Amy, said she and Allen loved running marathons together. Amy describes her as a person who loved to travel and who would volunteer at nursing homes.

“The pain of losing a child is the worst feeling I have ever felt in my life,” said Amy, “A piece of me died that day that I can never get back.  The pain never goes away but I find a way to move forward every day for my daughter Abby and husband Allen.”

Despite the family’s grief, they said will continue to fight for their loved one and will never forget her.

WAFF 48 has reached out to the Limestone County D.A. and Shepard’s attorney for an update and is waiting for a response.

Shepard’s next court date is scheduled for June 28th.

