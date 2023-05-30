Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

AHSAA looking to hire more officials for upcoming school year

AHSAA is looking to hire officials for the upcoming school year and Director of Officials Ken Washington is here to tell you how you can apply for a spot
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The love of athletics runs deep in Alabama, and that includes high school sports. Now, the Alabama High School Athletic Association needs officials for the upcoming school year.

Ken Washington, the director of officials for AHSAA, said they are experiencing a shortage of officials. He said it started during the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth has increased since then, but more high school officials are still needed.

He said the position is best suited for those who love sports and want to be involved.

“I believe that officiating is sort of a calling. I don’t think it’s for everybody,” Washington said. “There‘s a lot of outside noise that happen with officiating. And you have to have those traits of patience, got to be a good communicator, and you have to have a love for the game.”

He said trainings goes through local associations. It usually starts about six weeks before the season starts and continues throughout the season.

Anyone interested in learning more or signing up may do so at the AHSAA website. You may also email Washington at kwashington@ahsaa.com.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Metro Police arrested a man over the weekend who officers said raped a woman feeding her child...
GRAPHIC: Woman raped while feeding infant at Tenn. park, police say
Athens family wants justice for daughters affected by 2020 DUI crash
Athens family seeking justice for daughter killed in 2020 DUI crash
Johntae Kavon Collier, 22
Two Huntsville men convicted for Georgia shooting

Latest News

Rocket City overcomes 11 run deficit to win 15-12 over the Montgomery Biscuits
Trash Pandas rally from 11 down to win 15-12
The Cotton Row Run happened at Big Spring Park.
Over 3,200 runners fill Big Spring Park for 43rd annual Cotton Row Run
The Cotton Row Run happened at Big Spring Park.
Runners gather for 43rd annual Cotton Row Run
AHSAA Looking to hire more officials for the upcoming year