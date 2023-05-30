Deals
2020 Huntsville murder suspect indicted by Madison Co. grand jury

Druvante Trenain Love
Druvante Trenain Love(Huntsville Police)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was arrested in 2020 following a murder investigation in Huntsville has been indicted by a grand jury in Madison County.

Court records show Druvanta Love was indicted for murder for a shooting that occurred in 2020.

Love was arrested in 2020 after officers with the Huntsville Police Department discovered a man who was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Oakwood Road.

When officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute on July 31, 2020, they identified Love. Love then threw drugs that were later identified as methamphetamines on the ground. Love was then arrested for domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance.

At this time, no court date is set for Love’s murder charge.

