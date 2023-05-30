Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park

Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.(Bear River State Park)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSTON, Wyo. (Gray News) – A rare white bison calf was born at a state park in Wyoming earlier this month.

The calf was born at Bear River State Park on May 16.

The park shared a photo on Facebook of the new calf and its mother, who is a 2-year-old white bison.

Park officials explained that the coloration is a result of a “very small amount of cattle genetics mixed in rather than a fluke like albinism.” Therefore, it isn’t surprising that the white mother bison’s calf is white, too.

While the bison calf isn’t albino, its coloring is still extremely rare. Officials with the National Bison Association told KUTV that the birth of a white bison is one in 10 million.

According to the National Parks Service, many Native American tribes consider a white buffalo “the most sacred living thing on Earth,” stemming from an old legend.

“When a white buffalo calf is born, it is a sign that their prayers are being heard and that the promises of the prophecy are being fulfilled,” the agency said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Sara Franco Tapia.
Attorneys for Cullman Co. woman accused of murdering her two sons files motion

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter has dementia, the Carter Center says
Police said the shooting happened after a fight broke out, and at least one gun was pulled. At...
Florida police search for 3 gunmen who wounded 9 at crowded beach on Memorial Day
Police in Washington state say a group of burglars used paddleboards to escape.
Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence raises risk of extinction, experts say in new warning