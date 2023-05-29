Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

VA wants to improve veterans’ burial benefits access

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans. (Source: CNN/NATIONAL CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amid the quiet and the solemnity, Arlington National Cemetery is expanding, adding 70 acres to the south of these hallowed grounds - an estimated 80 thousand burial sites - by late 2027.

“The current physical expansion that we’re doing right now, was the last available land contiguous - in other words, connecting Arlington National Cemetery - and even to do that expansion, we’ve had to reconstruct existing roads,” said Karen Durham-Aguilera, Arlington National Cemetery’s executive director.

About 30 miles to the south of Arlington, is Quantico National Cemetery. It’s one of 155 national cemeteries across the nation, maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration.

The network also includes 121 state-run cemeteries funded by the VA, and they say about 94 percent of U.S. veterans have one of these burial sites within 75 miles of home.

Still, utilization of VA burial benefits, which include no-cost interment, as well as similar benefits for spouses and dependents, is low compared to other VA benefits like health care and education.

“That’s the number we want to see increase. We want to make sure veterans know that this is an option across America,” said Matthew Quinn, VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs.

So they’re working to improve rural access to burial sites and, in dense, urban areas, build above-ground columbariums with a smaller footprint like the one at Los Angeles National Cemetery. Another will soon open in Queens, New York.

All of it is a way to say thank you one final time.

“The way we look at it is this is the nation’s last chance to thank that veteran for their service,” Quinn said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night murder in Skyline
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony
The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans.
Veterans can get burial benefits from VA
FILE — A man checks his footing as he wades through the Morris Canal Outlet in Jersey City,...
As rising oceans threaten NYC, study documents another risk: The city is sinking
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments