Tutor gives tips on preventing summer learning loss

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is officially out for summer, meaning the classroom and homework are being switched out for camps and pool days. But how do you prevent summer learning loss in between the last and first day of school?

In just math alone, students forget about 25% of the skills they learned from the previous school year. However, there are ways you can make sure they keep up with what they’ve learned before they’re back in the classroom.

“We do wanna make sure we are sharping our skills every so often, but that doesn’t mean do 100 practice problems,” said James Bondurant.

Bondurant is a local math tutor and teacher. He said summer is the time to have fun with your kids with learning.

“Working on these skills in our daily lives is actually easier than you think.”

When out and about, ask your kids to help you with everyday math.

“Calculate your unit rates while shopping, help your parents make smart shopping decisions, calculate tips while going out to dinner go ahead and have children use money. Pay for things, use change. That’s great practice for decimals,” said Bondurant.

Even if you’re going on vacation, prep for the trip by having your kids read a book about where you’re going or find museums to visit while you’re there.

“While you’re there, write a postcard to a family member or friend. On the way down, play with the total mileage average speed, your vehicle’s total mileage. Anything to practice some math skills,” said Bondurant.

Make sure the work you’re doing is effective, if you know the areas your student struggled in the year before, work to apply those areas into everyday learning.

“Chances are those skills will be useful in the next year of school anyways.”

Bondurant says the more important areas to focus on with your students are reading and math, since those skills build off of each other from year to year.

