Slow clearing this evening and overnight and temps remain cool.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, clouds this evening will slowly clear. Temps fall back into the upper 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday, morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds and a few isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain possible. More humid and warmer for both days with high temps in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday & Friday, remaining warm and humid. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and more in the way of scattered thunderstorms both days. Once again, heavy rainfall expected. Saturday and Sunday, weather pattern remains unchanged with warm and humid days. Afternoon thunderstorms expected with heavy rainfall. High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

