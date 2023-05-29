Passing clouds and 70s for Memorial Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Monday morning. We start off our Memorial Day Monday with fair skies overhead and very comfortable temperatures in the middle 50s, some areas of patchy fog may be possible near bodies of water and in low-lying areas.

As we head into the afternoon you can expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temps ranging from the middle 70s to lower 80s, a refreshing breeze from the north with keep humidity levels comfortable through the day. Any outside plans should be just fine today, but keep an eye on the radar as a stray shower or storm may pop up later in the day. Skies stay mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with cool lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s.

Temps will start to warm by Tuesday with slightly more humidity creeping in, highs will be just below average in the low to middle 80s under partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers and storms are expected Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday through Friday will all be very similar days with warmer temps in the middle to upper 80s and noticeably more humidity. Scattered to numerous rain showers and storms will be expected during each afternoon, some can be stronger in nature with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

This pattern will likely continue into next weekend.

