‘Miraculous recovery’: Dadeville mass shooting survivor able to stand again

Trinity Richards is making strides in her road to recovery after being shot in the Dadeville mass shooting.(Source: Cheryl Sledge-Richards)
By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a heartwarming update in the recovery of 16-year-old Pike Road student Trinity Richards.

She was shot four times in the Dadeville mass shooting last month while she was attending a friend’s birthday party. Now, she’s transferring from UAB to Children’s Hospital. It’s a development her family calls a miracle.

“Trinity’s made a miraculous recovery. She is actually taking steps now,” said her mother, Cheryl Sledge-Richards.

Sledge-Richards said her daughter is now able to stand up on her own, although she needs help supporting herself when getting up. She said Trinity has taken steps, but it could be a week or a two before she’s able to walk independently again.

“Naturally, we’re excited about that,” Sledge-Richards said of her daughter’s recovery.

“We’re on it and we’re committed to seeing it through. There are some deficits that Trinity continues to deal with and work towards,” she said.

Trinity Richards’ mother said there are still issues with her vision and heart. And she still has more surgeries and procedures to address. She said her daughter is aware that a large section of her skull had to be replaced.

Sledge-Richards said Trinity continues to look at how far she has come, even with a long road to recovery ahead.

“She approaches everything, not just this situation, but everything with enthusiasm and through commitment. Her attitude is one of gratefulness. She realizes that some people did not survive this,” Sledge-Richards said.

Trinity Richards’ mother said the support of family and friends has played an important role in her healing process. Over the weekend, she was able to visit with one of her closest friends, Cara Johns, who is also a survivor recovering at the hospital.

Last week, a grand jury handed down a 145-count indictment that included assault charges for five of the six suspects. This is on top of the reckless murder charges already filed.

Trinity’s mother says she has complete confidence in the justice system and the Tallapoosa County district attorney’s office.

If you would like to donate, a GoFundMe has been set up to assist the family.

