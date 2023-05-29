Deals
Local World War II veterans return to Normandy

Three local World War II veterans boarded a flight to France Sunday for the 79th anniversary of D-Day.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three local World War II veterans boarded a flight to France Sunday for the upcoming 79th anniversary of D-Day.

The three veterans, Arthur Hullett, Otis Branon and Pat Patterson received a celebratory sendoff at Huntsville International Airport by community supporters and other military personnel.

“At the end of World War II, we did not get this kind of reaction,” Hullett said.

Each veteran had their trip sponsored by a local company or by community crowdfunding. Hullett had his trip paid for by Intuitive Research and Technology.

Jason Franzen, with the company, says it was an honor to be able to be part of the send-off, even presenting Hullett with a special military coin before his departure.

“It really meant a lot to us to be able to take that coin and as a veteran to put that with the coins I received throughout my career. And this morning I carried that coin with me here today and gave that coin to Mr. Arthur,” Franzen said.

The veterans will be returning to Alabama on June 7.

