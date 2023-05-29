Jackson Co. man denied bond for father’s murder

JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Section man who was arrested on May 14 for killing his father has been ordered to be held without bond.

According to an official with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Byron Shavers, 48, was arrested on Mother’s Day for killing his father, Joe Shavers Jr., 74.

Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Powell Police Department responded to a home on County Road 19 for a welfare check. When authorities arrived on the scene, they found Joe Shavers Jr. dead in front of the home.

Jackson County Sheriff Rocky Harnen said deputies had been called to the home several times for “disturbances.” He also said an argument broke out before a family member called to ask for a welfare check on Joe Shavers Jr. and his son.

”There have been situations out there in the past,” Harnen said. “I can’t tell you an exact number, but more than 10. I know we’ve been out there, and I know Section PD has been out there several times for domestic calls where there’s an argument or some kind of odd behavior going on with the now suspect.”

Following an investigation, Byron Shavers was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail where he was charged with murder.

Court records show Byron Shavers called a weather station in Alaska and informed them he was one of the four horsemen of the apocalypse. He then called someone in Alaska again and told them he was going to assassinate then president, Donald Trump.

Byron Shavers also hacked into a woman’s computer camera and watched her.

According to the court records, police were at the Shavers home between 20 and 30 times in 2015.

