Huntsville City Schools summer food service program to start June 5
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools announced that its Summer Food Service Program will be starting June 5.
As part of the program, children under the age of 18 will be able to receive free meals at summer learning sites and community centers across Huntsville.
Children will be able to get free meals Monday - Thursday during the program.
The program will be closed for holidays on June 19 and July 4.
HCS Summer Learning Sites
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- AAA Elementary/Middle
- Dawson Elementary
- Highlands Elementary
- Lakewood Elementary
- Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary
- McDonnell Elementary
- Chapman Elementary/Middle
- Ronald Mcnair Jr. High
- Sonnie Hereford Elementary
- Whitesburg Elementary/Middle
Community Center Sites
- Richard Showers Splash Pad | Serving 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Brahan Spring Rec. Center | Serving 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.
- Calvary Hills | (TBA)
