Huntsville City Schools summer food service program to start June 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools announced that its Summer Food Service Program will be starting June 5.

As part of the program, children under the age of 18 will be able to receive free meals at summer learning sites and community centers across Huntsville.

Children will be able to get free meals Monday - Thursday during the program.

The program will be closed for holidays on June 19 and July 4.

HCS Summer Learning Sites

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

AAA Elementary/Middle

Dawson Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Lakewood Elementary

Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary

McDonnell Elementary

Chapman Elementary/Middle

Ronald Mcnair Jr. High

Sonnie Hereford Elementary

Whitesburg Elementary/Middle

Community Center Sites

Richard Showers Splash Pad | Serving 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Brahan Spring Rec. Center | Serving 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Calvary Hills | (TBA)

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.