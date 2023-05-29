Attorneys for Cullman Co. woman accused of murdering her two sons files motion

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys for a Cullman County woman who was arrested after she allegedly murdered her two sons in 2019 filed a motion to ask the prosecution to not seek the death penalty.

The motion was filed on May 26, according to online court documents. The defense filed the motion claiming the woman, Sara Franco, is intellectually disabled:

“Tapia Franco respectfully requests the Court grant the following relief: a. Order the State to provide Ms. Tapia Franco with any discovery that directly or indirectly supports her intellectual disability claim; b. Schedule an evidentiary at which Ms. Tapia Franco may present evidence in support of this motion; and c. Grant this motion, find Ms. Tapia Franco has intellectual disability, and bar the State from seeking or imposing the death penalty in this case. Respectfully Submitted this the 26th day of May, 2023.”

A response has not been submitted by the prosecution or the court.

