4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of man from Florence

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KVLY)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials are confirming a fourth fatality on roadways of north Alabama this Memorial Day weekend.

This wreck happened around midnight Sunday. Troopers say 48 year old Kendall Dean of Florence was driving a Ford Focus that collided head-on with a GMC Yukon on Highway 157 near Lawrence County Road 150. That’s about eight miles north of Moulton. Investigators believe Dean was not wearing a seat belt. He pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the GMC was rushed to North Alabama Medical Hospital. His condition is not available at this time.

This is the 4th confirmed fatal crash in north Alabama since 10pm Friday evening. One person was killed in Limestone County around the same time as this crash. Another person died after a crash on I-565 near Jordan Lane Saturday afternoon. And one person was killed in a wreck just south of Decatur Friday night.

Alabama State Troopers, along with local and county law enforcement have promised increased patrols during the holiday weekend.

