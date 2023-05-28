Deals
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday night for an apparent shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SKYLINE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Skyline.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 17 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as Terry Warren, 61.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, there is no suspect in custody. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 256-574-2610.

