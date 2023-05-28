Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Untimely eviction letters leave tenants fearful in Ripley Tennessee

Tenants fearful after untimely eviction notices
Tenants fearful after untimely eviction notices(Action News 5)
By Tarvarious Haywood and Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - Lots of fear, chaos, and confusion is permeating as tenants in Ripley, Tennessee fear the worst after receiving eviction notices without as much as a stern warning.

Action News 5 spoke with several people who live in Rolling Hills and Ripley Terrance apartments and they all are stricken with both terror and uncertainty as they scramble to find new places to call home.

“You never know when you going to get...and you can barely sleep because you don’t know. That’s not right,” said Jamesha Balton, a Rolling Hills tenant.

The apartments are not just simple abodes for these residents. For many of them, it is the only thing standing between them and a life of rigid poverty or homelessness.

“We are already poor enough and we live on monthly income, and that doesn’t take care of us. And now you’re going to evict us, put us on the streets homeless with nowhere to go. What kind of people are you? That’s a hypocrite to me because y’all say y’all Christians y’all full of s***, said Joyce Grimes, another Rolling Hills tenant.

Tenants from Rolling Hills and Ripley Terrance got a notice last Friday from the property owners, Hallmark companies, to leave immediately. They all say it’s unfair, especially with current living conditions.

“The city of Ripley code enforcement told us that we could not do any work until we vacated the whole entire property. This is not us. I am more than willing to give all y’all a copy of it,” said Candy Jones, regional manager of Hallmark companies

She says it’s not the company that’s telling people to get out, but the city of Ripley itself.

In that court order, it says the current conditions happened over a period of time and the owners knew of it and didn’t fix it in a timely manner, therefore the properties must be completely vacated for residential purposes until things can be fixed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.
Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of...
Athens man sentenced to more than 26 years on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
Crews searching the waters after a report of a drowning at Party Cove
Search continues for swimmer at Party Cove
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 420 78th Street South in the East Lake...
Man killed in Birmingham late Saturday night
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
Two dead in Saturday crashes in Huntsville and Decatur