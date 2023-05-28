Steps for Sickle Cell Walk draws crowds, raises awareness

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks were moving early at Langan Park Saturday morning to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.

This was the second year for the Steps for Sickle Cell Walk.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that affects about 100,000 people in the U.S. alone.

“We support individuals living with sickle cell disease in the nine-county service area and the funds that are raised from this event will go to support our programs and services,” said Aleida Ponquinette, executive director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc.

After the walk, the organization served breakfast and held a community resource fair to let everyone know about the services they offer as well as what else is available in the community.

