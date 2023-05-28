Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Steps for Sickle Cell Walk draws crowds, raises awareness

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks were moving early at Langan Park Saturday morning to raise awareness for sickle cell disease.

This was the second year for the Steps for Sickle Cell Walk.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that affects about 100,000 people in the U.S. alone.

“We support individuals living with sickle cell disease in the nine-county service area and the funds that are raised from this event will go to support our programs and services,” said Aleida Ponquinette, executive director of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America – Mobile Chapter, Inc.

After the walk, the organization served breakfast and held a community resource fair to let everyone know about the services they offer as well as what else is available in the community.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.
Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of...
Athens man sentenced to more than 26 years on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
Crews searching the waters after a report of a drowning at Party Cove
Search continues for swimmer at Party Cove
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 420 78th Street South in the East Lake...
Man killed in Birmingham late Saturday night
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
Two dead in Saturday crashes in Huntsville and Decatur