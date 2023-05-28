Deals
Search continues for swimmer at Party Cove

A person reportedly went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.
Crews searching the waters after a report of a drowning at Party Cove
Crews searching the waters after a report of a drowning at Party Cove(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Search and rescue crews were dispatched to Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake for reports of a person who went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department said they hope this search will result in a rescue and not a recovery of the body. However, they said after a certain period of time, it will become a search and recovery mission.

A family member required treatment from medics at the scene after experiencing an anxiety attack, according to NFD personnel.

NFD, along with crews from the Nashville Emergency Operations Center and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will continue search and recovery efforts on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

Emergency crews at Party Cove after report of drowning

