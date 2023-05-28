Deals
Passing clouds and staying in the 70s Sunday

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Sunday morning.  We have mostly fair to partly cloudy skies overhead to kick off the day, some areas of patchy fog can be expected in locations that saw rainfall yesterday. 

Morning temperatures are very comfortable in the middle 50s to lower 60s.  We will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with high temperatures staying below average in the middle to upper 70s.  Very isolated to stray showers and storms may develop into the afternoon with concerns of locally heavy rainfall and lightning.  Some clouds will stay with us overnight and lows will drop into the middle 50s again by daybreak Monday. 

Memorial Day Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 70s, winds will be fairly light form the north with chances for stray thunderstorms in our central and eastern counties.  It looks like the ridge of high pressure will be slower to build in this week with highs staying in the low to middle 80s for Tuesday, again isolated showers are possible during the afternoon. 

More heat and humidity will arrive for Wednesday through Friday with highs in the middle to upper 80s and better chances for scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

A mix of sun and clouds with spotty afternoon storms Saturday
