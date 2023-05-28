Deals
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Limestone County early Sunday morning.

According to an official with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jesus Rodriguez, 25, was killed when the 2016 Camaro he was driving left the road and hit multiple trees. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ramiro-Rodriguez Torres, 27, was riding passenger at the time of the crash. He was seriously injured in the crash and was taken by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning on Holt Road near Bain Road.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

