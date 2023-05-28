Olive Branch native, former NFL player K.J. Wright prepping for second alumni charity basketball game

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) -Olive Branch native and Super Bowl champion K.J. Wright is getting ready to host his second alumni charity basketball game at his alma mater, Olive Branch High School, on June 23.

Last year’s game raised $10,000 for Olive Branch athletics. This year, he’s trying to take it to another level by adding a women’s alumni game and a dunk contest.

It’s all part of an obligation the former linebacker feels to give back to his hometown.

“This is home for me,” Wright says. “This is where I was raised, this is where I was groomed. And so many people invested into me to be able to have a phenomenal NFL career, it’s only right that I give back to my hometown.

“Just to be that guy in the community. I know I live in Seattle, but just to be able to go back and show these young kids. I went to the pros, I did my thing, but it’s important that when you do make it, you gotta come back home. You gotta come back and show these young guys, young women as well, the blueprint to success.”

You can buy tickets to the game on Wright’s foundation’s website by clicking here. Tickets will not be sold at the door and must be purchased online.

