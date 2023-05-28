Deals
Man killed in Birmingham late Saturday night

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 420 78th Street South in the East Lake Community.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 420 78th Street South in the East Lake Community.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 420 78th Street South in the East Lake Community.


Officers found a man who had been fatally shot in the parking lot of the complex.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

No one is in custody.

