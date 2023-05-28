Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Mainly Dry through Memorial Day with Comfortable Temps/Humidity

First Alert Weather
For tonight, a few clouds and comfortable with low temps in the 50s. Memorial Day, Mostly sunny...
For tonight, a few clouds and comfortable with low temps in the 50s. Memorial Day, Mostly sunny through early afternoon before becoming cloudy late in the day. A slight chance of a shower, most locations remain dry. High temps in the mid to upper 70s. After a cool and clear night Monday with temps in the 50s, plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. A slight shower chance, but once again most locations remain dry. A little warmer with temps in the 80s. Wednesday through Sunday, warmer and more humid with daily thunderstorm chances each day. High temps mid to upper 80s with a few days nudging 90°.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, a few clouds and comfortable with low temps in the 50s. Memorial Day, Mostly sunny through early afternoon before becoming cloudy late in the day. A slight chance of a shower, most locations remain dry. High temps in the mid to upper 70s.

After a cool and clear night Monday with temps in the 50s, plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. A slight shower chance, but once again most locations remain dry. A little warmer with temps in the 80s. Wednesday through Sunday, warmer and more humid with daily thunderstorm chances each day. High temps mid to upper 80s with a few days nudging 90°.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.

Latest News

WAFF AM Sunday 5:00-7:00am – Syncbak
Passing clouds and staying in the 70s Sunday
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Passing clouds and staying in the 70s Sunday
For tonight, a few storms through 10 P.M. Thunderstorm activity will be isolated, but...
Isolated evening storms, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool
For tonight, a few storms through 10 P.M. Thunderstorm activity will be isolated, but...
Isolated evening storms, otherwise, partly cloudy & cool overnight