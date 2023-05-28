Mainly Dry through Memorial Day with Comfortable Temps/Humidity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, a few clouds and comfortable with low temps in the 50s. Memorial Day, Mostly sunny through early afternoon before becoming cloudy late in the day. A slight chance of a shower, most locations remain dry. High temps in the mid to upper 70s.

After a cool and clear night Monday with temps in the 50s, plenty of sunshine for Tuesday. A slight shower chance, but once again most locations remain dry. A little warmer with temps in the 80s. Wednesday through Sunday, warmer and more humid with daily thunderstorm chances each day. High temps mid to upper 80s with a few days nudging 90°.

