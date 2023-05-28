Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night murder in Skyline

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday night for an apparent shooting. When deputies arrived, they located a deceased male with gunshot wounds.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKYLINE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Skyline.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home on County Road 17 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a deceased man with gunshot wounds.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff, there is no suspect in custody. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s OFfice at 256-574-2610.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.

Latest News

Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash