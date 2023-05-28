Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Search and rescue crews were dispatched to Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake for reports of another person who went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department, the Nashville Emergency Operations Center, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched the area using sonar on Saturday until nightfall forced them to suspend the effort.

A family member required treatment from medics at the scene after experiencing an anxiety attack, according to NFD personnel.

Crews resumed the search and recovery on Sunday morning near Party Cove and were able to successfully recover the body of the missing swimmer around noon.

Happening Now: Search and Recovery efforts resume for a swimmer who went missing on the Percy Priest Lake near Party Cove yesterday. @tnwildlife and OEM teams are using Sonar to define the search area, with the goal to locate the missing swimmer and bring closure to the family. pic.twitter.com/r2lNPKdpJr — Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) May 28, 2023

This is the second swimmer to drown in nearly the same area this week at Percy Priest Lake.

Search and rescue teams were deployed on Thursday to the Anderson Road Recreation Area for reports of a missing swimmer. The search employed a helicopter, sonar technology, and drones in an effort to find the body, which was recovered on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.