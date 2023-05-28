Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Another body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

The swimmer’s body was located on Sunday morning near Party Cove.
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.
Recovery crews search for the body of a missing swimmer on Sunday at Percy Priest Lake.(NFD)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Search and rescue crews were dispatched to Party Cove at Percy Priest Lake for reports of another person who went underwater and never surfaced on Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department, the Nashville Emergency Operations Center, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched the area using sonar on Saturday until nightfall forced them to suspend the effort.

A family member required treatment from medics at the scene after experiencing an anxiety attack, according to NFD personnel.

Crews resumed the search and recovery on Sunday morning near Party Cove and were able to successfully recover the body of the missing swimmer around noon.

This is the second swimmer to drown in nearly the same area this week at Percy Priest Lake.

Search and rescue teams were deployed on Thursday to the Anderson Road Recreation Area for reports of a missing swimmer. The search employed a helicopter, sonar technology, and drones in an effort to find the body, which was recovered on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.

Latest News

Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating Friday night murder in Skyline
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash