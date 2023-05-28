Deals
Angels call up Trash Pandas’ relief pitcher Ben Joyce

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Angels announced Sunday that the team selected the contract of its 9th-ranked prospect, relief pitcher Ben Joyce.

Joyce was called up to join the Angels bullpen and he is expected to make his major league debut in the coming days.

The hard-throwing right-handed pitcher was drafted by the Angels in the third round of the 2022 draft. Joyce and former Trash Panda Zach Neto were the first two prospects from the 2022 MLB draft to be called up to the majors.

Since being drafted, Joyce has played for the Rocket City Trash Pandas where he has made 27 appearances. In his 27 appearances, Joyce is 1-1 with a 3.45 ERA in 28.2 innings of work. He is credited with fives saves and has struck out 44 batters in that span.

This season, Joyce has allowed just seven hits in 15.2 innings of work. In his last appearance with Rocket City, Joyce pitched two shutout innings against Chattanooga.

Prior to being drafted in 2022, Joyce was a standout for the Tennessee Volunteers where he made headlines with a fastball that reached 105.5 miles per hour. During his time in Knoxville, Joyce’s fastball averaged 101 miles per hour.

