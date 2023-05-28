Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Alabama softball headed back to Women’s College World Series

Alabama beat Northwestern Sunday 3-2. (Source: The University of Alabama)
Alabama beat Northwestern Sunday 3-2. (Source: The University of Alabama)(The University of Alabama)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s softball team is bound for the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City after being Northwestern Sunday, 3-2 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will play SEC tournament champions Tennessee June 1 at 12 p.m.

This is the 14th time Alabama has played in the Women’s College World Series.

WATCH ALABAMA SOFTBALL’S POST-GAME NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
Wildlife expert explains how to keep snakes away from your property during warmer months
Fatal Crash
4th fatal crash of Memorial Day weekend claims life of Florence man
According to the Jackson County Sheriff, deputies were dispatched to a home in Skyline Friday...
Victim of Friday night Skyline shooting identified
A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Sara Franco Tapia.
Attorneys for Cullman Co. woman accused of murdering her two sons files motion

Latest News

Since being drafted, Joyce has played for the Rocket City Trash Pandas where he has made 27...
Angels call up Trash Pandas’ relief pitcher Ben Joyce
Para-Cycling World Cup underway in Huntsville
Para-Cycling World Cup underway in Huntsville
Rocket City Trash Pandas fall 5-4 to Chattanooga
Trash Pandas drop third straight
Auburn v Vanderbilt - SEC Baseball Tournament
Diaz, Reilly lead Vanderbilt to 6-4 win over Auburn in SEC tourney