Alabama softball headed back to Women’s College World Series
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s softball team is bound for the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City after being Northwestern Sunday, 3-2 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama will play SEC tournament champions Tennessee June 1 at 12 p.m.
This is the 14th time Alabama has played in the Women’s College World Series.
WATCH ALABAMA SOFTBALL’S POST-GAME NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:
