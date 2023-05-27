DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - For anyone looking for something fun to do over the Memorial Day weekend, the River City may be the place to be.

The city is hosting the 46th annual Alabama Jubilee. Hot air balloons will take over the skies at Point Mallard Park.

Organization president Ken Garner believes this event is for the community.

“It’s one of the few things that a family can come out and do and not have to pay an admission charge,” said Garner, “Enjoy the balloons. Enjoy the arts and crafts show.”

He said the event also helps out in the tourism department. Hundreds of people from out of state, or even out of the country visit to see the sprawling attractions, helping boost the city’s economy.

“I can’t quote you numbers and dollar signs or anything like that,” said Garnet, “But it helps the city to introduce people to the city of Decatur.”

The event will feature vendors from all over, an arts and crafts show, an antique car show, and a tractor show. Some pilots will allow visitors to take a flight in one of the hot air balloons for a tethered ride going 30 feet in the air for 3 minutes.

Vice president of Alabama Jubilee, AJ McCloud said he’s been with the company for nearly a decade and each year it just keeps improving.

He said this year’s event will feature pilots playing a “chase the hare” challenge on Saturday, and a key grab challenge on Sunday. McCloud said whichever day you choose, it’s sure to be unforgettable.

“Just prepare to come and stay all day and just really have a good time,” said McCloud, “Because these are memories that you’ll that you’ll cherish for years to come.”

Admission and parking are both free and the hours are 6 AM-10 PM Saturday and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.