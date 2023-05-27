One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Saturday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on I-565 in Huntsville.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-565 westbound near Jordan Lane around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

One person involved in the crash was transported by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, the driver of one of the vehicles lost control and flipped multiple times. The driver was then ejected from the vehicle.

Three of the five westbound lanes in the area were shut down as a result of the crash.

