One hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Saturday afternoon crash in Huntsville

Three of the five westbound lanes in the area were shut down as a result of the crash.
Three of the five westbound lanes in the area were shut down as a result of the crash.(WALB)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon after a crash on I-565 in Huntsville.

According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-565 westbound near Jordan Lane around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

One person involved in the crash was transported by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) to the hospital.

Three of the five westbound lanes in the area were shut down as a result of the crash.

