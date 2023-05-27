Montgomery airport expecting nearly 2,000 passengers Memorial Day weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Approximately 3.4 million passengers will be flying to their destinations for the unofficial start to the summer travel season.

Montgomery Regional Airport expects to see 1,934 passengers depart the capital city for Memorial Day weekend, which they said they are prepared for.

“TSA has reported that we will see a 17% increase compared to last year’s travel,” said the airport’s marketing and communications director, Brittney Jones-Dabney.

Passengers are traveling to Atlanta, Dallas, Charlotte and Washington, D.C. via American Airlines and Delta.

Dabney added the airport has hired additional staff ahead of the peak travel season to ensure passengers have a clean, streamlined experience going from their car to the gate.

As many prepare for summer travel, Dabney advises that people arrive at the airport within the two-hour window of departure to ensure a stress0free process.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.