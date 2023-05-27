A mix of sun and clouds with spotty afternoon storms Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Saturday morning. We are starting off our holiday weekend with mainly cloudy skies and even a few sprinkles on the radar, morning temperatures are mild in the lower 60s with comfortable humidity levels.

Cloud cover will stay with us for the early part of the day before we start to see some slow clearing and peeks of sunshine, highs today will stay below average in the middle to upper 70s. Isolated to widely scattered rain showers and storms will likely develop into the late afternoon and early evening, expect some brief delays in your outside plans. Cloud cover will continue to move out overnight with stray showers possible, lows will be quite cool in the low to middle 50s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs staying in the middle 70s, a few isolated showers or storms will be expected again into the afternoon. Memorial Day Monday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday should be mainly dry for your outside plans, but keep an eye on the radar as isolated showers and storms may develop into the afternoon hours.

Following the holiday weekend, things start to heat up and get far more humid with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 80s, isolated to scattered storms can be expected each afternoon moving forward.

