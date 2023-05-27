Isolated evening storms, otherwise, partly cloudy and cool

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For tonight, a few storms through 10 P.M. Thunderstorm activity will be isolated, but cloud-to-ground lighting and heavy rain possible for locations that have a storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Temps in the 50s (cool). Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of a shower, but most locations will remain dry. Temps in the 70s to near 80. Sunday night, mostly clear and cool. Low temps in the 50s. Memorial Day, another day with a sun/cloud mix. Temps near 80. Increasing heat and humidity for the work week, especially for the end of the week. Temps well into the 80s with daily thunderstorms chances Tuesday through Friday.

