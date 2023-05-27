Deals
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the House Armed Services Committee launched an investigation into Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall’s decision on US Space Command Headquarters. This is after Kendall met privately with Alabama delegates.

After an evaluation In 2021, the Secretary of the Air Force confirmed Huntsville was the preferred location for the U.S. Space Command Headquarters. However, during their meeting, House Armed Services Committee Chair Mike Rogers said Kendall told leaders he uncovered “fundamental changes” being made to those requirements.

Following the meeting, Committee Member Dale Strong immediately called for an investigation.

“This thing is starting to have a really bad smell to it, and it’s time to open Pandora’s box and find out what’s going on,” Strong said.

Strong told WAFF 48 News the committee will look through text messages, emails, or any documentation to see if the HQ decision is being influenced by politics. Strong and Senator Tommy Tuberville claim Secretary Kendall could have worked with officials in Colorado to keep HQ in its current temporary location in Colorado Springs.

“This is the Department of Defense,” Tuberville said. “They may made their mind up a long time ago and said let’s just leave it there and build some buildings to a point of no return. They’ve been caught, and now they’re trying to come up with some excuse.”

“If Colorado is leasing buildings with taxpayer money, we’re fixing to find that out,” Strong said.

Strong told WAFF 48 that the purpose of the investigation is to force Secretary Kendall’s hand.

“The goal is to make the secretary of the air force make a decision. He assured me in this questioning that he was the guy making the decision,” Strong said.

Strong says the investigation would take as long as necessary and claimed that Kendall said his decision could come in a few months.

