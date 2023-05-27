Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Georgia teenager dead after ATV crash in Cherokee County

Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting in Brookfield(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A teenager died in an ATV crash that happened two miles north of Cedar Bluff in Cherokee County.

A 14-year-old from Rome, Georgia was critically injured when the ATV they were driving crashed Friday afternoon. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, rode up a guy wire, then overturned. The teen was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital for treatment before they were pronounced dead.

An 8-year-old was also injured and taken to an area hospital. We’re told both teens were not wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred.

The incident occurred on Cherokee County 102 near Cherokee County 104.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Moldy soda nozzles and mice show up in this week’s Kitchen Cops report
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.
U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Rogersville man dead, 4 others injured following 2 car crash near Elgin
According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, two people were taken to the...
3 people injured in University Drive shooting

Latest News

Alabama Jubilee prepares to lift off during Memorial Day weekend
Jubilee returns to Point Mallard this weekend
City Harbor on Lake Guntersville
City Harbor prepares for first Memorial Day
Alabama Jubilee prepares to lift off during Memorial Day weekend
Alabama Jubilee prepares to lift off during Memorial Day weekend
Huntsville City FC bringing more business to local businesses
Huntsville City FC bringing more business to local businesses