Friday marked third busiest travel day at Atlanta airport, TSA says

The line at the Main Security Checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport...
The line at the Main Security Checkpoint at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday morning.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The third busiest travel day ever for security checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was recorded on Friday, according to TSA Southeast.

There were 97,897 people, including passengers, and crew, that were screened through Atlanta’s airport. Between 3-8 a.m., on Friday, more than 31,000 people were screened through Atlanta’s airport.

The TSA announced its fourth busiest day of travel was recorded at Atlanta’s airport with 95,169 people screened.

Airport officials say they expect over 2 million people to be traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport this weekend. It is going to be the busiest airport in the entire country.

Across the country, 3.4 million Americans are expected to be flying. TSA has additional agents working Friday so that they can handle the influx of passengers.

