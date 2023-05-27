Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran
Mental Health Resources

Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater


Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater
Photo of the man who allegedly assaulted a young teen at a Franklin movie theater(Franklin Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a man who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the restroom of a Franklin movie theatre.

On Friday evening, Franklin Police reported this alleged assault happened in Cool Springs. Police said they were working to identify the suspect.

On Saturday, Franklin city officials released new information that the assault was sexual in nature.

Police said a 14 year old was in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20. The suspect first approached the teen and his friends in line at the concession stand where he allegedly engaged in small talk and later followed them into the theatre.

When the victim got up to go to the bathroom, the suspect followed him in, according to police. A short time later, the suspect allegedly groped the teen. Officials say after the assault, the teen ran from the restroom and back to his friends. The suspect also left the cinema.

The suspect was a black male wearing a pink shirt. Officials said he had a goatee, and his hair was in braids. Police said they have video of the suspect. They plan to release the video.

If anyone knows who the suspect is, they are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville
Alabama Education Association responds to Sen. Tuberville’s remarks on teachers
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
One killed Saturday afternoon in Huntsville crash
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night
HEMSI: Teenager killed in two-vehicle wreck on Promenade Point Pkwy.
Eric Cordelle Bass has been charged with two counts of drug trafficking, felony possession of...
Athens man sentenced to more than 26 years on drug trafficking charges

Latest News

A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing won a race Saturday at Huntsville Speedway.
13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
One killed, one hospitalized in Sunday morning Limestone Co. crash
Crews searching the waters after a report of a drowning at Party Cove
Search continues for swimmer at Party Cove
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday at 420 78th Street South in the East Lake...
Man killed in Birmingham late Saturday night
Two people were killed in crashes Saturday in Decatur and Huntsville.
Two dead in Saturday crashes in Huntsville and Decatur