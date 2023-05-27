Franklin Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted teen at movie theater

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are searching for a man who was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the restroom of a Franklin movie theatre.

On Friday evening, Franklin Police reported this alleged assault happened in Cool Springs. Police said they were working to identify the suspect.

On Saturday, Franklin city officials released new information that the assault was sexual in nature.

Police said a 14 year old was in the men’s restroom at the AMC Thoroughbred 20. The suspect first approached the teen and his friends in line at the concession stand where he allegedly engaged in small talk and later followed them into the theatre.

When the victim got up to go to the bathroom, the suspect followed him in, according to police. A short time later, the suspect allegedly groped the teen. Officials say after the assault, the teen ran from the restroom and back to his friends. The suspect also left the cinema.

The suspect was a black male wearing a pink shirt. Officials said he had a goatee, and his hair was in braids. Police said they have video of the suspect. They plan to release the video.

If anyone knows who the suspect is, they are urged to call the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513.

BREAKING: Franklin Police want to identify this man. An investigation is underway after he allegedly assaulted a young teen, Friday night, in a Cool Springs cinema. Call Franklin Police if you know who he is: (615) 794-2513. pic.twitter.com/5nKDLKWWdM — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) May 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.