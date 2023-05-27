City Harbor prepares for first Memorial Day

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Guntersville’s lakeside attraction is gearing up for its first official Memorial Day weekend.

Developer of City Harbor Patrick Lawler says that this will be the first holiday weekend at the harbor where all businesses are open and operating.

“Last year, there were a few things open last memorial day but this will be our first one. Any of the holidays it’s always pretty exciting to be down here. It’s just such a cool feel to be on the water,” Lawler said.

Businesses are preparing for lots of traffic through their doors. After only two months of being open, Sam Kott with The Wake Eatery says they are more than prepared for their first go around.

“We have loaded up on all our products. We should be ready. I’ve got extra staff I wanna give a shout-out to all of them. They’re all in here working really hard, getting us ready for this weekend. There’s a full slate of activities going on down here, the bar at the other end, they’ll have bands. It’s gonna be great,” Kott said.

Lawler says City Harbor is excited about its first-holiday turnout.

“We’re pretty pumped about the number of people who are gonna be here. The suites are all full. I think all the restaurants here will have a very successful weekend. I think the whole city of Guntersville will do very well,” Lawler said.

