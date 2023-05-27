Deals
32-year-old killed in Decatur crash Friday night

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday...

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 32-year-old man in Decatur was killed Friday night after crashing on Danville Road.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, Mason Smith, 32, was killed Friday night after his vehicle rolled over in the 5300 block of Danville Road.

Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to the area of the crash around 10 p.m. Friday night. Smith was the only person in the vehicle and he was transported to Parkway Medical Center where he later died.

The crash is currently under investigation.

